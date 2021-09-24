(Bloomberg) --

Florida reported 2,340 additional Covid-19 deaths in its latest weekly report, with the seven-day total declining for the first time since late July.

It was a 5.1% drop from last week’s pace. But even as the weekly toll slows, the numbers are revealing Florida’s delta wave to be its deadliest two-month stretch of the pandemic.

Until the fast-spreading delta variant arrived this summer, the Sunshine State had escaped with a death rate in the middle of the pack, even with one of the U.S.’s oldest and most susceptible populations.

In August, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called concerns about rising delta cases media “hysteria.” Florida’s overall vaccination rate was close to the national average, but the variant proved capable of finding Florida’s still-significant pockets of unvaccinated seniors and middle-aged adults. Now its death rate is among the worst 10 states.

As of the end of July, seniors had accounted for 81% of Florida deaths, but delta’s victims were different. During the delta wave, seniors fell to 62% of deaths, reflecting their relatively strong vaccine uptake as compared to younger cohorts. Those ages 40-64 accounted for most of the other fatalities.

The latest weekly deaths are based on the date of the report, not when they occurred. By date of occurrence, deaths appear to have peaked around the first week of September, according to death reports from Florida hospitals. Official deaths, by date of occurrence, show a similar trend, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Death by date of occurrence data is backfilled as it becomes available, so the most recent weeks of data are highly incomplete.

