(Bloomberg) -- Florida is planning broader steps in its fight against asset managers that offer environmental, social and governance investments, including sweeping legislation and pulling more state funds from BlackRock Inc., the state’s chief financial officer said.

Lawmakers will put forward new legislation next year that will require investments to be guided only on potential returns, and will steer the state away from doing business with banks that make lending choices on anything more than customers’ ability to repay loans, Jimmy Patronis and state Representative Bob Rommel said in interviews Wednesday in Tallahassee, Florida.

The strategy is part of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’s so-called “anti-woke” agenda, a key piece in his possible 2024 presidential run after securing re-election by a landslide last month. In early December, Florida said it’s pulling about $2 billion from BlackRock in the largest anti-ESG withdrawal announced by a US state. BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink has been singled out because of his 2020 letter to CEOs, in which he outlined a vision for “stakeholder capitalism.”

“When Larry Fink goes and throws out this manifesto out there, he’s getting my attention,” Patronis said. “When you’re so outspoken on that type of a social agenda you’re gonna draw some fire. He really did it to himself,” Patronis said.

Fink said in his 2022 annual letter that stakeholder capitalism “is not about politics. It is not a social or ideological agenda. It is not ‘woke’.”

“Over the past year, BlackRock has been subject to campaigns suggesting we are either ‘too progressive’ or ‘too conservative’ in how we manage our clients’ money,” Christopher Van Es, a BlackRock spokesperson, said in an emailed statement. “We are neither. We are a fiduciary. We put our clients’ interests first and deliver the investment choices and performance they need. We will not let these campaigns sway us from delivering for our clients.”

According to Van Es, clients in the US gave BlackRock $84 billion of long-term net inflows in the third quarter and $275 billion over the last twelve months.

Back in July, DeSantis called on legislators to prohibit the state’s investment arm, the State Board of Administration, or SBA, from considering ESG factors when investing the state’s money as well as broader laws to ban banks from discriminating against customers for their religious, political or social beliefs.

Last week, Patronis asked Florida’s State Board of Administration, which invests for the Florida Retirement System Pension Plan and more than 25 other state funds, to remove BlackRock as one of its asset managers and a decision could be made on the SBA’s meeting January, he said Wednesday. BlackRock manages about $13 billion for the SBA.

“Everything is on the table,” Patronis said, adding that Florida’s lawmakers have telegraphed to him that they’re “going to propose sweeping ESG policy legislation.”

Rommel, the chairman of the house commerce committee, said the GOP-controlled legislature is in lockstep with the governor and will turn his anti-ESG proposals into law early next year.

“I don’t believe these decisions should be based on someone’s moral compass,” Rommel said.

Florida is among a string of GOP-dominated governments that are lashing out against New York-based BlackRock for pursuing a “climate agenda,” at odds, they allege, with generating returns for state pensions. Louisiana and Missouri have also pulled money from the asset manager, while 19 attorneys general from states such as Arizona, Kentucky and West Virginia have openly criticized it.

Idaho and North Dakota are among the first states to enact laws that restrict using financial firms who use ESG factors in their analysis. A number of states are set to introduce legislation when sessions start in the new year.

But other fund managers overseeing Florida’s money, like Fidelity Investments, Amundi SA and Insight Investment, are — like BlackRock — signatories of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing, which means they incorporate ESG principles in investment decision making.

Florida’s gambit might also trigger questions over fiduciary duty. Even the calculations by Patronis’s own team show that funds managed by BlackRock have had middle of the pack returns, out of the dozen firms Florida’s Treasury employs to manage its money. BlackRock ranked seventh out of 12 fund managers in 1- and 3-year risk-adjusted returns, according to data from the CFO office.

“There are other players that we can pivot to that are having better performance,” Patronis said, without naming specific firms.

Florida’s retirement plan has also invested in a fund managed by HSBC Holdings Plc, which on Wednesday said it will no longer finance new oil and gas fields.

A career politician, Patronis took over the state’s finances in 2017. He has since rose to the spotlight by carrying out some of the most controversial moves under DeSantis’s tenure, not only against BlackRock but also helping with the state’s push to strip Walt Disney Co. of some privileges in retaliation for then CEO Bob Chapek balking at a law restricting sexual orientation discussion in schools.

