(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won a federal appeals battle to let stand legislation requiring ex-felons who are otherwise eligible to vote to pay all their court fees and victim restitution before they can cast ballots -- a law that could bar thousands of people from the polls in the swing state.

The decision, which overturned a lower court order, was issued today by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta.

“States may restrict voting by felons in ways that would be impermissible for other citizens,” Chief Judge William Pryor wrote in the majority opinion.

