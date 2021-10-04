(Bloomberg) -- Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer, Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement Monday.

DeSantis, a 41-year-old who won an Emmy award for her work as a television host, has three young children with the governor. According to her biography on the official state website, she led several major initiatives during the DeSantis governorship, including one through the Department of Children and Families that aims to help single parents, mothers dealing with substance abuse disorders and others to find a “path to prosperity.”

“As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state,” the governor said in the statement.

The statement didn’t say what stage her cancer was.

