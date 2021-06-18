(Bloomberg) -- Florida won a preliminary injunction against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, potentially easing cruise companies’ path back to the seas.

The injunction would prevent the CDC from enforcing a set of recently introduced rules -- the CDC’s so-called conditional sailing order -- at cruise ports in Florida. But U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday put the injunction on hold until July 18 and gave the CDC until July 2 to propose a narrower order.

The conditional sailing order created a strict protocol for cruise lines to return to the sea, setting out clear guidelines on masks and other matters. It also required companies to meet one of two hurdles before they could sail again: they had to either ensure 95% vaccination status among passengers and crew or run so-called simulated voyages to prove the safety of their vessels.

Prior to the ruling, many cruise companies had already planned sailings. The first test cruise is set to depart from the Miami area on Sunday.

