(Bloomberg) -- Representative Greg Steube, a Florida Republican, was in intensive care Thursday but is expected to survive his injuries after falling off a ladder at his Sarasota home on Wednesday.

“The Congressman spent the night in the ICU where several serious injuries are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time,” according to a series of posts on Steube’s official Twitter account.

Another tweet late Thursday afternoon said he had been moved out of the intensive care unit and “remains hospitalized under the care of a great team.”

The tweets said Steube was knocked approximately 25 feet (7.6 meters) off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his property in Sarasota.

Steube, 44, is part of the majority that took over the chamber this month, but the party’s narrow margin means temporarily losing even a single vote to injury or illness makes advancing legislation more difficult.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted that he had spoken to Steube and his wife, Jennifer, on Thursday morning.

“He is in good spirits, and our entire conference prays for a swift recovery,” McCarthy wrote. “I informed him he will serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and he is eager to get back to work!”

Steube spent two years in the Florida Senate and six in the Florida House before his election to Congress in 2018. Last week, he became a member of the influential Ways and Means Committee.

The Florida Politics website reported Steube was found after the fall by a staffer for Representative Vern Buchanan, who represents a neighboring district. The website initially reported that he had fallen from his roof, though the tweet from Steube’s official account only mentioned a ladder.

Steube received undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida before enlisting in the US Army after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and served in Iraq, according to his US House biography.

Callers to the Washington office number hear Steube advising constituents on how to get Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance after Hurricane Ian, which he said had a “devastating impact on our district.”

