(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called on the U.S. government to let cruises sail again, calling the sector a key employer in the Sunshine State.

“We’re looking at making sure all these ships can sail in the summer, it’s really, really important,” DeSantis said Friday from Port Canaveral.

DeSantis is adding his voice to the cruise lines’ lobbying push, which went into overdrive this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped its no-sail order and created a multistep pathway for ships to sail again. But Cruise Lines International Association, the main lobbying arm of the sector, said in a statement this week that the CDC should drop that framework, which it said hasn’t led to advances. DeSantis echoed that sentiment Friday, saying the process has proven “totally unrealistic.”

The CDC responded to the industry’s effort this week by reaffirming its commitment to the framework, saying it will remain in effect through November.

Some companies have begun to plan trips from the Caribbean, but no company has won approval yet through the CDC’s process to sail in U.S. waters.

The industry association, CLIA, has said the companies need about 90 days to prepare to sail once they get the go-ahead, which is why they’re trying to get clarity now so they can sail by July.

