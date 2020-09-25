(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is lifting capacity restrictions on restaurants even as the state continues to report hundreds of Covid-19 deaths a week.

Speaking Friday in St. Petersburg, he also said he would make it harder for local governments to institute their own restrictions, which in the past have gone above and beyond the state’s rules.

“The order that I’m signing today will guarantee restaurants operate, will not allow closures,” DeSantis said Friday. “They can operate at a minimum of 50% regardless of local rule. And then if a local restricts between 50% and 100%, they’ve got to prove the justification.”

Florida’s Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all dropped sharply from the surge that started in the Sun Belt in late June and continued through August. But the state continues to report about 700 Covid-19 deaths a week, and there’s still much uncertainty about the consequences of schools reopening and other more relaxed measures.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.