(Bloomberg) -- Florida lawmakers approved the state’s biggest-ever budget, a $112 billion plan that includes a gas-tax holiday, pay raises for workers and more spending than the governor’s proposal.

The budget, about 10% larger than the current year, spends about $12 billion more than the plan Governor Ron DeSantis proposed in December. DeSantis, a Republican with line-item veto authority, ultimately has final say over how much spending is approved unless his vetoes are overturned by a two-thirds majority vote.

The budget includes money to boost the minimum wage for state workers to $15 an hour and a 5.38% pay bump to account for inflation.

“We are investing $1 billion to ensure Floridians who work for, or contract with, the state, and spend each day educating, protecting and caring for others in our communities earn at least $15 per hour,” said Senate President Wilton Simpson in a press release on Friday after the budget was released. Lawmakers have to wait 72 hours before voting on the legislation.

“Businesses are having to implement the $15 per hour wage in the midst of the highest inflation in a generation, so I think it’s only appropriate that state government do the same,” Simpson said.

The legislation allocates $800 million to increase teacher salaries, with a portion specifically provided to districts to up the minimum base-salaries for classroom teachers.

The budget also includes a monthlong gas tax holiday to be held in October, a month before the midterm elections. Lawmakers plan to backfill the $200 million the tax break will cost from the state’s federal stimulus dollars. DeSantis had originally proposed a longer gas tax break that would have cost $1 billion.

The legislature also appropriated more than $3 billion of the state’s remaining federal stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan, with $1.4 billion targeted for construction and deferred maintenance at the state’s colleges and universities. Another $400 million will be used to finance broadband expansion and $200 million for the state’s Resilient Florida grant program which gives local governments funds for climate resiliency projects.

Other projects included in the spending plan are $645 million for the construction of a 4,500 bed prison, $115 million for repairs to the state capitol complex and $100 million for restoration of the Everglades.

