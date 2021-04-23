(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reached a deal Friday with the Seminole Tribe to allow sports gambling at its facilities in the Sunshine State.

In a statement, DeSantis said the compact will bring in $6 billion in overall revenue for the government in the next decade. But it still needs to go before Florida lawmakers next month.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida operates casinos around the state, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino locations in Hollywood and Tampa. The state has been in a stalemate with the tribe since 2015, when a previous agreement expired and new negotiations sputtered.

“Our agreement establishes the framework to generate billions in new revenue and untold waves of positive economic impact,” DeSantis said in a statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.