(Bloomberg) -- Florida has posted a $21.8 billion surplus in the fiscal year that ended June 30, the highest in state history.

Buoyed by strong tax collections that have far outpaced expectations, the state’s general revenue collections had increased about 24% from the prior year through May, according to Florida’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. Preliminary estimates for June collections are about $950 million above expectations, Governor Ron DeSantis said in statement Thursday.

DeSantis, a Republican, touted the state’s decision to remain largely open during the coronavirus pandemic as a driver for the strong tax collections.

“Our responsible policies have allowed us to make record investments to support our communities, promote education, protect the environment, and provide record tax relief for Floridians, all while building record reserves to protect the state against the reckless fiscal policies from Washington,” DeSantis said in the statement.

Florida isn’t the only state posting major financial gains. In May, Democrat-led California reported a $97.5 billion operating surplus.

DeSantis signed the $109.9 billion state budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 into law last month. Dubbed the “Freedom First Budget,” the spending plan allocates funds to raise pay for teachers and state employees and provided a second round of $1,000 checks to first responders.

The $20.8 billion record surplus includes $2.7 billion for Florida’s rainy day fund and almost $500 million for the newly created Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund, a new pot of money the governor can use during a state of emergency. That leaves about $18.5 billion of unallocated general fund and other trust fund monies, according to the statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.