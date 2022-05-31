(Bloomberg) -- Florida is now accepting applications for members and a director of a civilian force that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said will help the state respond better to emergencies.

The Florida State Guard, or FLSG, will include 400 guard members, according to an emailed statement from the governor’s press office on Tuesday. The state is looking for a part-time director with experience in “military style operations” who will oversee recruitment, training and mobilization of the force.

“The position requires significant leadership and management ability to not only control FLSG elements but have the capability to build and maintain healthy relationships across the state of Florida,” an online job post for the role states, listing requirements that include a bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license and five years of management experience.

The Florida State Guard was disbanded after World War II, but DeSantis said in December that other states currently have similar forces. While the governor said the unit would primarily aid the Florida National Guard, Democrats accused him of trying to establish a “vigilante militia” and “secret police.”

Next year’s state budget, which is still waiting final approval from DeSantis, has allocated $10 million for the force. The director’s role comes with a $400 to $500 daily stipend, according to the posting.

The state is also looking for individuals between the ages of 18 and 60 who want to volunteer in the force, and all members will complete a 15-day training period and two training days a month for 10 months.

“If you love the state of Florida, have a desire to help your community, and have skills beneficial to protect the state from a disaster, we encourage you to apply to join the FLSG,” the governor’s office said in the statement, pointing interested people to a separate application.

