Jul 29, 2020
Florida Posts Record 216 Daily Covid-19 Deaths Among Residents
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Florida reported a record 216 new Covid-19 deaths among residents Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,333.
Hospitalizations rose by 582 to a cumulative 25,499, according to the health department report, which includes data through Tuesday.
Florida reported 451,423 Covid-19 cases, up 2.1% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 2.6% in the previous seven days.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.