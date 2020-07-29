(Bloomberg) -- Florida reported a record 216 new Covid-19 deaths among residents Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,333.

Hospitalizations rose by 582 to a cumulative 25,499, according to the health department report, which includes data through Tuesday.

Florida reported 451,423 Covid-19 cases, up 2.1% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 2.6% in the previous seven days.

