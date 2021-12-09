(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposed a program to let businesses pay state fees in digital currencies, part of a series of crypto-related proposals included in the state’s budget for next year.

Speaking Thursday in Tallahassee, DeSantis also said the state would launch pilot programs to explore the use of blockchain technology for vehicle titles and Medicaid payments.

DeSantis, a Republican, said crypto enthusiasts have flocked to South Florida, where officials and business boosters have embraced the industry. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has used Twitter to lure crypto businesses to the region, and has for months advocated for cryptocurrency-friendly policies at the local level.

“Our view as the state government is this is something that we welcome and we want to make sure that the state government is crypto-friendly,” DeSantis said.

The announcements came as part of a presentation on DeSantis’s planned $99.7 billion budget for next year.

