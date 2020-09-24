(Bloomberg) -- Florida prosecutors are dropping prostitution solicitation charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Speaking in a virtual press conference Thursday, Aronberg said prosecutors also cannot move forward with related prosecutions of other men captured on video at the same South Florida spa.

Last month, a state appeals court ruled that police video surveillance of Kraft at a South Florida massage parlor was an “extreme” act that violated his constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures.

