(Bloomberg) -- Florida reported a record 186 new Covid-19 deaths among residents Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,117.

Hospitalizations also rose by a record 585 to a cumulative 24,917, according to the health department report, which includes data through Monday.

Florida reported 441,977 Covid-19 cases, up 2.1% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 2.6% in the previous seven days.

On a rolling seven-day basis, deaths reached 911, more than triple the level at the end of last month.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.