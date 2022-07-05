Jul 5, 2022
Florida’s 15-Week Abortion Ban Is Back in Effect as State Appeals
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Florida’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is back in effect, after an appeal by the state triggered an automatic freeze on a court ruling blocking the law.
A state court judge in Tallahassee on Thursday said he would grant a request by Planned Parenthood for a statewide injunction against the abortion law because it violates the state constitution’s right to privacy. He noted that the injunction would officially take effect with his written order, which was filed Tuesday morning.
The state immediately filed its appeal of the order, which puts the 15-week law back in place for now.
The rapid-fire chain of events reflects the quickly changing legal landscape in states with active litigation over abortion laws after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the constitutional right to an abortion, last month.
The case is Planned Parenthood v. Florida, 2022-CA-912, Leon County Circuit Court, Florida.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
