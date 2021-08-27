(Bloomberg) -- A judge blocked Florida from enforcing Governor Ron DeSantis’s ban on mask mandates in schools, clearing the way for educators to require face coverings in classrooms without the threat of retaliation by the state.

Judge John C. Cooper issued the statewide ruling Friday after a four-day trial that included testimony from health experts and parents in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit in Tallahassee.

The judge said he decided not to issue an injunction against DeSantis himself, saying, “I think the governor will follow the law.”

The question of whether to require masks in schools, amid a surge of coronavirus cases, has become another partisan issue in the U.S., with several Republican governors seeking to block mandates. Republicans opposed to mask rules say it should be a matter of personal responsibility, rather than a government requirement. President Joe Biden has directed his education secretary to take steps -- including legal action -- to counter governors who prevent schools from requiring children to wear masks.

Similar court fights are underway in several other states, including Texas and Oklahoma.

The judge started out Friday by explaining that Florida state law and federal law have a long history of restricting personal rights when they come into conflict with the safety of others. He used examples like the right to drink alcohol versus the choice to drive drunk, and the right to free speech versus the act of slandering others or yelling “fire” in a crowded theater.

The decision is a blow to DeSantis, a Republican seen as a possible presidential candidate in 2024. The governor has argued that parents should have the final say on face coverings at schools. In July, he signed an executive order to “protect parents’ freedom to choose whether their children will wear masks.” Several school districts defied the order, and earlier this month DeSantis said the state board of education could withhold pay for leaders who impose mask mandates.

The parents suing DeSantis argued he recklessly banned mask rules even as the delta variant of the coronavirus was spreading in Florida far faster than a year ago, when students were required to wear masks. Health experts also said mask rules are less effective when they aren’t mandatory.

One of the governor’s witnesses, Jay Bhattacharya, a professor at Stanford University School of Medicine in California, testified that face masks aren’t effective at preventing the spread of the virus and that making children wear them can be child abuse in some circumstances.

“Do you know of any child that has died as the result of wearing a mask?” asked plaintiffs’ attorney Charles Gallagher.

“I don’t,” Bhattacharya said.

In an opening statement on Monday, another lawyer for the plaintiffs said the executive order is unlawful because it prohibits school boards from following through on their constitutional requirement to provide a safe education. The lawyer also said DeSantis is improperly justifying the ban by citing a pre-delta Brown University study to argue that face masks aren’t effective.

A lawyer for DeSantis said in his opening statement that evidence showed that mask mandates in schools last year didn’t make any difference in case numbers in Florida, and that face masks are detrimental to children because they cause anxiety and depression and prevent bonding between students and teachers.

“Positive emotions such as laughing and smiling become less recognizable, and negative emotions get amplified,” he said.

The case is McCarthy v. DeSantis, 2021-CA-001382, Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Court (Tallahassee).

