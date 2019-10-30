(Bloomberg) -- The Broward Health system in South Florida, responding to lewd comments made by money manager Ken Fisher, pulled the $93 million it has invested with his firm.

The board voted Wednesday to terminate its association with Fisher’s company and seek a new partner for its pension and investment assets.

Broward Health joins an array of state and city, as well as fire and police, pension groups that have abandoned Fisher Investments in the wake of his remarks on Oct. 8. More than $3.1 billion has been divested from the firm since then.

The health system includes several hospitals and urgent care clinics and has more than 8,200 employees.

To contact the reporter on this story: Janet Lorin in New York at jlorin@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Mirabella at amirabella@bloomberg.net, Josh Friedman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.