Florida’s confirmed Covid-19 cases Wednesday surged to their highest weekly level, six weeks after the Sunshine State started a phased reopening of its economy.

Governor Ron DeSantis -- who said Tuesday that he has no plans to return to a lockdown -- has attributed the jump in part to expanded testing, an argument that’s undermined by the jump in the percentage of tests that come back positive.

The daily rate of people testing positive for the first time climbed to 10.3% on Tuesday, the highest since at least April, up from 7.4% Monday. The seven-day average rose to 6.3%, nearly twice what it was at the end of May.

Speaking Tuesday in Tallahasse, DeSantis also said that isolated outbreaks in prisons, long-term care facilities and counties with agriculture communities may be skewing the numbers. He said migrant farmworkers in areas such as Collier, Martin and Alachua counties live and work in close quarters and are testing positive at unusually high rates.

But even after excluding those factors, Florida’s Covid-19 cases are still surging. In fact, the rate of increase would be up even more if the examples DeSantis cited were excluded -- a 50% increase since May 31 versus 47%.

(The agriculture counties included in the above chart are ones that DeSantis has specifically mentioned as problematic.)

Asked about the data, Florida Department of Health spokesman Alberto Moscoso said agriculture, prisons and long-term care are “not the only reasons for the rise in the number of positive cases.” And he reiterated the governor’s point that the median age of Covid-19 positive cases dropped to 37 last week -- almost half of where it was in early March, meaning the clinical consequences of more cases aren’t likely to be as severe.

Hospitalizations are rising on a seven-day basis, though they are rebounding from recent lows, and the state has ample hospital capacity.

Overall, cases rose by 2,610, or 3.3%, to 82,719 on Wednesday, compared with an average of 2.8% in the previous seven days. On a trailing seven-day basis, cases rose by 15,348, the most ever and about triple the rate when Florida began reopening its economy on May 4.

Deaths continue to be stable, but they can be a trailing indicator. Given that Florida has one of America’s largest 65-and-older populations, it has so far had fewer Covid-19 fatalities than initially feared.

Explore the statistics yourself at Florida’s Covid-19 data hub.

