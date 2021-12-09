(Bloomberg) -- Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis saw a slight decline in fundraising last month, but he remained well ahead of the Democrats seeking to challenge him next year.

DeSantis raised $4.5 million in November, a drop from $4.7 million in October, according to the latest update from the Florida Department of State Division of Elections. About three quarters of his money came from contributors with Florida addresses, and a little more than half came from those giving $50,000 or more.

Top donors were Walter W. Buckley Jr. with $500,000 and Elaine Wold with $250,000 -- both large GOP donors who supported former President Donald Trump’s various committees while he was in office. DeSantis also got $50,000 contributions from four members of the DeVos family, tied to former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

DeSantis is considered a top potential GOP presidential candidate for 2024, even as he has publicly insisted that his immediate goal is to recapture the governorship in the U.S.’s largest swing state.

He’s built a sizable funding advantage. This year, DeSantis has raised $60.6 million for his political-action committee Friends of Ron DeSantis, far surpassing his potential Democratic opponents.

Former Governor Charlie Crist, who launched his campaign in May, has raised a combined $4.4 million for his campaign and the political action committee that’s backing him through October, while Nikki Fried, commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, took in $3.2 million. Annette Taddeo, who formally announced her campaign late in October, has yet to file her November report.

