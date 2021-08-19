(Bloomberg) -- A judge denied a request by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to throw out a lawsuit challenging his ban on mask mandates in schools, setting up a clash next week that could see the court block his executive order.

Judge John C. Cooper of Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit ruled Thursday that the parents, who claim the ban puts their children at risk as the delta variant of the coronavirus is ravaging the state, can sue to block the governor’s action.

Cooper has said he will hold a hearing over two to three days next week with testimony from health experts and parents before ruling on their request for a preliminary injunction against the executive order.

DeSantis, a Republican seen as a possible successor to former president Donald Trump, says parents should have the final say on whether their kids wear masks at school. Parents are also fighting his executive order in a related federal court case. Similar clashes are underway in Texas and Oklahoma.

