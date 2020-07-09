Florida’s DeSantis on Virus: ‘We Need Our Society to Function’

(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said society must continue to “move forward,” giving no indication he was considering a change in his Covid-19 policy on a day when reported deaths hit a record in his state.

“We need our society to function,” he said Thursday from Jacksonville. “We need our society to continue to move forward.”

DeSantis addressed Covid-19 in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, where reported cases have been surging. But DeSantis said the state recently tested 57,000 long-term care staff members and found a 2.3% positivity rate, which he said was low.

The press conference was ongoing and DeSantis has not yet taken reporters’ questions.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.