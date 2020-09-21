(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and local lawmakers unveiled legislation Monday that targets participants in “violent or disorderly” protests, a move that may help rally law-and-order Republicans ahead of the presidential election in November.

Speaking Monday in Winter Haven, DeSantis called the plan the “boldest and most comprehensive” bill on violent protests. He said it would be a focal point of the Florida legislative session next year.

He said the proposal -- called the Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act -- would make disorderly assemblies a third-degree felony. Incapacitating a roadway would also be a felony.

DeSantis is a close ally of President Donald Trump, who has focused on violence and looting as a way of minimizing the many peaceful protests that swept across America this year against racial inequity and police violence toward Black people. Florida’s protests haven’t reached the size of many others around the country.

But Florida, America’s largest swing state, will be critical to winning the White House on Nov. 3.

In his remarks Monday, DeSantis characterized protesters arrested in Portland, Oregon, as “scraggly-looking Antifa types” and called people videotaped chanting at restaurant patrons as “crazed lunatics.” He said anyone arrested for hurting a police officer, including throwing an object such as a brick, would face a mandatory minimum sentence of six months.

“I look at what goes on in Portland, and they’ll have people, they’ll arrest them,” DeSantis said. “They get their mug shot taken, and then they get released.”

He also said those who participate in violent or disorderly assemblies could lose access to state unemployment benefits. The measure would also prohibit state grants to local governments that make deep cuts to law enforcement budgets.

