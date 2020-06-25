Florida’s Governor Doesn’t Plan to Move to Next Phase of Opening

(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis doesn’t have plans to go to the next phase of reopening at this time.

Asked Thursday about other states pausing their reopenings, he said he hasn’t given any indication that Florida plans to go to the next phase. Speaking from Tampa, he also noted that South Florida, the region with the most cases, is on a delayed reopening schedule.

“We are where we are,” DeSantis said.

