Florida’s Miami-Dade to Require Masks in All Public Spaces

(Bloomberg) -- Miami-Dade County, Florida’s most populous, will start requiring masks in all public spaces.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he will sign an emergency order later Wednesday, according to an emailed statement. Masks were previously required in indoor public spaces and outdoors when effective social distancing was not possible.

Under the new rules, masks must be used outdoors “with few exceptions,” the statement said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.