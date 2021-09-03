(Bloomberg) --

Florida reported 2,345 additional Covid-19 deaths in its latest weekly report, the most ever in a similar period.

The daily average rose 36% to 335, according to calculations based on the report. That would surpass the high for the entire pandemic in Johns Hopkins University data. The data is based on when the death was reported, not when it occurred.

People 65-and-over accounted for 63% of the deaths reported in the period. Cumulatively over the entire pandemic, Florida seniors have made up 79% of deaths.

Deaths are a lagging indicator, often reported with significant delays. But cases among Florida residents fell 15% to 129,240 among Florida residents in the most recent week, the report showed.

The rate of positive tests fell in every age group, but it remains highest among 12-19 year-olds, who have returned to school in recent weeks.

Data on hospital admissions also suggest the delta wave has begun to ebb across recent hot spots, especially in the U.S. South.

