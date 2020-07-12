(Bloomberg) --

Florida posted a record increase in Covid-19 cases and a top official expressed concern about ICU capacity at Miami-area hospitals.

While daily reported deaths in Florida declined to 44 from 95 a day earlier, the rise in infections keeps attention focused on the nation’s third-most populous state as cases surge across the southern and western U.S.

Reported cases rose by 15,300, a 6% jump compared with a 4.8% average over the last week. The increase pushes Florida is among the four states with the most cumulative infections in the U.S., with New York reporting the most.

Intensive-care unit capacity is the biggest concern and “it won’t be long” until hospitals in the Miami area reach capacity, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said on CNN.

“We have reached capacity in some, but we also have reserve space,” he said. “We have another 1,200 beds that we can crank out pretty fast for critical care beds. We have another 500 ICU beds that we can crank up.”

The share of infected people who are hospitalized in Florida was steady at 7% in Sunday’s report, which include data collected through Saturday, according to the state health department’s website.

