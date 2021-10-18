Florida’s Taddeo Joins Field of Democrats Seeking to Be Governor

(Bloomberg) -- Florida State Senator Annette Taddeo is joining the growing field of Democrats seeking to challenge Republican Ron DeSantis for governor next year.

In a press conference Monday from Tallahassee, Taddeo said she would face Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Representative Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor who switched parties, in seeking the Democratic nomination.

They’re vying to challenge DeSantis, who has become a fundraising superstar in the GOP and is considered a leading potential candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

