Florida reported 1,486 Covid-19 deaths in the latest week, one of the highest weekly totals of the pandemic, according to a new report from the state’s department of health.

The fatalities are still largely occurring among Florida seniors, but there’s been an alarming uptick among younger people. More than a third of the 11 deaths among children under age 16 have been reported in the past four weeks. Among those age 16 to 29, about a quarter of all Covid deaths -- 51 of 207 -- were disclosed in the same period.

The state reported 150,118 infections over the last week, down from a record 151,468 the previous week. It was the first drop in at least 10 weeks.

The mortality data has a significant lag, and many of the deaths didn’t actually occur in the past week. At a seven-day daily average of 212 deaths, the newly reported deaths would surpass the previous high 185 average daily fatalities in Johns Hopkins University data on Florida.

CDC data show Florida average daily deaths peaked at about 227 on Aug. 5, 2020, but that’s based on a different standard -- the date on which the deaths occurred. That data is incomplete for recent weeks.

