(Bloomberg) -- A powerful cloud of the super-warming greenhouse gas methane spotted by satellite this month over Florida was caused by a planned release from a natural gas pipeline operated by Energy Transfer LP, according to a state official.The emissions are the latest traced back to scheduled and intentional releases by pipeline operators in North America that appear to contravene emissions reduction goals outlined by the International Energy Agency, which has said that routine venting of natural gas must be significantly mitigated or eliminated to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5° Celsius.

A release observed by satellite and described by Bloomberg in an email was caused by planned emissions Feb. 1 from a pipeline run by Florida Gas Transmission Co., a joint venture between Kinder Morgan Inc. and Energy Transfer, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said. The event was also reported separately to the Federal Aviation Administration, she said.Energy Transfer, co-founded by billionaire Kelcy Warren, said it was “performing some scheduled work on our pipeline at that time’' and declined to say how much natural gas it released, or if it employed any mitigation approaches that can significantly reduce releases during maintenance.The FAA issued temporary flight restrictions for Feb. 1 within 1 nautical mile and 2,000 feet (610 meters) elevation of a point in Branford, Florida, citing “gas venting.” Methane, which is the primary component of natural gas, is highly flammable. It also has 84 times the warming power of carbon dioxide in the short-term if released directly into the atmosphere.“Aside from rare over-pressurization events there is almost always a mitigation method that can reduce methane released into the atmosphere as much as 90% during pipeline work,’’ Pipeline Safety Trust Executive Director Bill Caram said. “There is no financial incentive for pipeline operators to minimize these methane releases since operators are compensated for this gas through provisions in regulated rates. Ultimately, consumers are the ones paying for these climate-wrecking gas releases.’’The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, which regulates the Florida Gas Transmission pipeline said it hasn’t “received reports of a release from any regulated entity in the areas identified.’’ The agency also said its working on rules that would require regulators to take steps to minimize emissions.The plume originated within 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) of the Florida Gas Transmission pipeline, according to an estimate from Kayrros SAS, which analyzed European Space Agency satellite data. The geoanalytics firm estimated an emissions rate of 40 metric tons of methane an hour would have been needed to generate the cloud of gas.If the event lasted for an hour at that rate it would have roughly the same short-term climate warming impact as the annual emissions from 730 U.S. cars.

