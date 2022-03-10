(Bloomberg) -- Florida’s Republican-controlled Senate passed a bill to limit how companies, schools and universities can teach about race.

First proposed by Governor Ron DeSantis to “take on both corporate wokeness and critical race theory,” the bill would make it illegal to subject students and employees to instruction that requires the acceptance of a set of concepts, one of them being that “a person, by virtue of his or her race, color, national origin, or sex is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

Supporters say the legislation is needed to protect individuals from stereotypes and give parents more control over classroom instruction, while opponents say the measure will lead to frivolous lawsuits, foment division and cost the state business. It passed 24-15 on Thursday and needs DeSantis’s signature to become law.

The bill is the latest effort by Republican politicians in Florida to target a series of culture-war, wedge issues in an election year. The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to limits instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade, and last week voted to restrict abortion.

“It appears that the Florida legislature is attempting to pick and choose who may or may not feel uncomfortable in class,” said Tyler Coward, senior legislative counsel at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. “Regardless of which ideas are subjected to a ban, nearly 65 years of precedent from the Supreme Court prohibits the government from imposing any bans on what can be taught in college classes.”

The bill says people cannot be made to believe that, by virtue of race, color, sex or national origin, they bear personal responsibility for and must feel “guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress” because of other people’s actions in the past.

“We want to judge individuals for their character, their deeds, not for something someone else did in history, just because that person looks like them or comes from the same place,” Senator Manny Diaz, a Republican, said Wednesday as the bill was being debated. “We should not impose on our students in a classroom a mandate to take guilt or impose our personal beliefs on them.”

Discussions about the specified concepts in the bill are permitted only if “such training or instruction is given in an objective manner without endorsement.”

“This is big government gone mad,” Senator Tina Scott Polsky, a Democrat, said on Wednesday, noting that North Carolina lost business after its “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people. “Don’t tell me we are business friendly.”

In a speech before the bill’s passing on Thursday, Democratic Senator Shevrin Jones said the legislation was not about individual freedom but part of a national agenda to re-frame history in a “dishonest way in order to advance a particular social or political agenda on the backs of Black folks.”

“This is a continuation of a national agenda to whitewash history all because we don’t want White children to feel uncomfortable about true Black history,” he said.

