Florida Senator on Venezuela: Time to Position U.S. Military

(Bloomberg) -- Florida Senator Rick Scott called on President Donald Trump to immediately pre-position U.S. military assets in support of "freedom and democracy in Venezuela."

Scott has been part of a group of Florida politicians that has influenced White House policy on Venezuela, along with Senator Marco Rubio and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, all Republicans.

Read More: Maduro Insists Military Is Loyal to Him: Venezuela Update

To contact the reporter on this story: Jonathan Levin in Miami at jlevin20@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Nathan Crooks at ncrooks@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.