Florida Senator on Venezuela: Time to Position U.S. Military
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Florida Senator Rick Scott called on President Donald Trump to immediately pre-position U.S. military assets in support of "freedom and democracy in Venezuela."
Scott has been part of a group of Florida politicians that has influenced White House policy on Venezuela, along with Senator Marco Rubio and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, all Republicans.
