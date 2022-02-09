(Bloomberg) -- Florida Senator Rick Scott downplayed a growing rift within the Republican Party spurred by former President Donald Trump, saying the GOP will win November’s midterm elections by focusing on the economy, education and other issues more important to voters.

“If that’s what we talk about, we’re going to have a big win in November,” Scott, who is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Wednesday in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power With David Westin.”

In response to a question about whether the GOP is hurting itself by censuring Republicans on the House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and referring to it as “legitimate political discourse,” Scott said anyone who broke the law should be prosecuted. But he said people care about issues such as inflation, illegal immigration and public safety.

“We’re going to win this fall because Americans agree with Republicans’ positions on those things, not Joe Biden’s positions,” Scott said.

Scott’s comments came a day after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said it’s “not the job” of the Republican National Committee to censure Republican representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, “who may have different views from the majority.” McConnell also made it clear that the Jan. 6 assault was “a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful of transfer of power” after states certified Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The RNC resolution censuring Cheney and Kinzinger called the House committee investigation “a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” While the RNC said later that wasn’t meant to refer to people who engaged in violence, the resolution made no such distinction and was widely criticized as an attempt to sanitize the violent insurrection.

Some Republicans have criticized the intra-party fight as a distraction and impediment for GOP efforts to regain control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, saying the party’s focus should be on Biden, rising inflation and other issues that are politically problematic for Democrats.

Trump, who has been critical of McConnell in recent months, renewed his attack on the Senate minority leader in a statement on Wednesday, saying McConnell “does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters.”

But some Republicans have criticized Trump’s focus on his baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him and for saying he would consider pardoning those charged in the Jan. 6 riot if he runs again in 2024 and wins. They’re concerned it could repel independent voters in what should otherwise be a favorable political environment for the GOP in the midterms.

