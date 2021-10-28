(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he has sued the Biden administration and other parts of the government over vaccine mandates for federal contractors.

Speaking Thursday from Lakeland, Florida, DeSantis said the suit was filed in the Middle District of Florida, and that he’s seeking a preliminary injunction against the mandate. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody also spoke at the event.

Separately, DeSantis also said that he expected to announce dates soon for a special session of the Florida legislature next month to block employer vaccine mandates.

