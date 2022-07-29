(Bloomberg) -- Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. told school districts to disregard federal guidance aimed at protecting LGBTQ students.

The US Department of Education in June issued proposed guidance updating Title IX regulations to bolster protections for LGBTQ students against sex-based discrimination and harassment.

Diaz said the guidance documents “are not binding law, do not create any new legal obligations, and should not be treated as governing law,” according to a memo he sent on Thursday to Florida school districts.

Florida schools have been thrust into the national spotlight amid the increased politicization of education. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new Florida law this year known as “Don’t Say Gay,” which bans classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity before fourth grade, limits it for older students and opens the door for parents to sue school districts at taxpayer expense if they dislike how it’s handled.

The memo told Florida districts they don’t need to allow students access to restrooms, lockers, dorms or sports teams that align with their gender identity. It went on to say doing so would “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of Florida students and risk violating Florida law.”

