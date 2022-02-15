(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that tourism to the Sunshine State had topped pre-pandemic levels for the second quarter in a row, with 30.9 million visitors arriving from October through December.

“In 2021, we had the most domestic visitation in the history of our state,” DeSantis said in a speech, noting that 118 million visitors came to Florida during the year from other parts of the country.

Read More: What’s It Like to Visit Miami Right Now? Food and Fun in the Sun

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.