(Bloomberg) -- Florida’s Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations jumped by the most on record and deaths climbed the most in a month, a sign that the state’s outbreak is growing unabated and is leading to more serious clinical consequences.

Florida reported 169,106 cumulative Covid-19 cases on Thursday, up by 10,109, or 6.4%, from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 5.6% in the previous seven days. Deaths among residents reached 3,617, an increase of 67, the most in a month, according to the release, which includes data through Wednesday.

Seen on a rolling seven-day basis, Florida’s new cases reached 55,088, also the highest ever.

Cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents rose by 325, or 2.2%, to 15,150. The daily change was the highest in Bloomberg’s data dating back to mid-March.

The rate of people testing positive for the first time fell to 14.6% for Wednesday, from 15.1% on Tuesday.

The median age of cases among Florida residents increased to 37 from 36 a day earlier. But the new infections are no longer just a youthful phenomenon: the more vulnerable 75-and-over cohort has had more than 2,400 new cases in the past week alone. Cumulative cases in that group rose by 23% to 12,832 over the entire pandemic.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.