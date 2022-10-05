‘Flow’ is the New ‘We’ for Adam Neumann

(Bloomberg) -- Do you remember Adam Neumann? The WeWork co-founder and former CEO who stepped down in 2019 in a cloud of accusations about eccentric behavior, sky-high expenses, and general extravagance? The one with an Apple TV miniseries about his rise and fall starring Jared Leto?

Well, Adam Neumann is back. Now, with bonus crypto, and an exceptionally large $350 million dollar check from the venture capitalists over at Andresseen Horowitz.

To discuss these projects (and why the word ‘Flow’ is the new ‘We’) Bloomberg reporter Hannah Miller joins this episode.

