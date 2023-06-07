Flowers From Oprah, Clothes From Vogue Are Just Some of Gifts Justice Jackson Received

(Bloomberg) -- Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reported receiving a floral arrangement from talk show host Oprah Winfrey valued at $1,200, according to Jackson’s latest financial disclosure.

Jackson, who was appointed to the Supreme Court last year, also reported keeping a designer outfit from a Vogue photo shoot, a dress and jacket valued at $6,580.

Jackson was photographed for Vogue by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz in two outfits: a brown coat by New York luxury designer Aliétte, and a coat and dress ensemble from designer Oscar de la Renta.

Jackson’s gifts were among the most lavish reported by any of the Supreme Court justices this year.

The financial disclosure on Wednesday was Jackson’s first. All the justices filed their disclosures except for Justice Clarence Thomas, who has come under fire for failing to disclose his close relationship with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, and Justice Samuel Alito. Alito and Thomas were granted 90-day extensions.

