(Bloomberg) -- Flows into defensive-oriented U.S. exchange-traded funds are pushing toward extremes to start 2022, but are still short of levels that would serve as a buy signal for beaten-down technology and growth companies.

That’s the analysis of Strategas Securities, an institutional brokerage and advisory firm. The flood into ETFs that invest in Treasuries and counter-cyclical stocks like consumer staples and utilities accelerated by $20.6 billion through last week, on a three-month rolling average, and is probing extreme territory, according to Todd Sohn, managing director of technical strategy at Strategas.

But he doesn’t see the market sending a buy signal for riskier assets just yet, for two reasons: The rush of money into these protective investments is only about half the level seen in the lead-up to market reversals such as in 2018; and he wants to see more demand for stocks related to discretionary goods, such as clothing.

“Until the relationship between consumer discretionary and consumer staples improves and that ratio is in an uptrend again, the market will be in a defensive, gray area and it will definitely be more challenging in a risk-seeking environment for investors,” he said.

Last month, the S&P 500 flirted with a correction, or a decline of 10% from a recent high on a closing basis. But in Sohn’s view, there were some important differences from when U.S. markets retreated from September 2018 highs amid concern that the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates too quickly.

For one thing, the pickup in defensive ETF flows back in 2018 was much larger: It peaked at around $40 billion that December as investors rushed to havens before equities bottomed late that month, according to Sohn.

Other than the magnitude of the flows, Sohn is also looking for the composition to shift. He wants to see clothing companies and other retailers that rely on discretionary spending improve this year before getting more bullish on riskier corners of the market.

For instance, the Equal Weighted S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector has lagged the Equal Weighted Consumer Staples Sector since Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Nov. 30 that it was a “good time to retire” the word “transitory,” when referring to the pandemic surge in inflation. Since then, the consumer discretionary basket has fallen more than 5% while the staples one has gained about 8%.

Consumer-staples stocks are perceived as safer and tend to hold up well in the face of rising interest rates, in part because of their history of raising dividends.

Some investors are also hesitant to plow back into shares of tech stocks amid growing conviction that the Fed will soon start withdrawing the massive monetary stimulus that has supported the economy during the pandemic.

