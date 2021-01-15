(Bloomberg) -- FLSmidth A/S is in negotiations with ThyssenKrupp AG to discuss a possible acquisition of its mining business.

The talks “are at a non-binding stage,” FLSmidth said in a brief statement on Friday. “Accordingly, there can be no assurances as to whether and when a transaction will transpire.”

The announcement comes a month after FLSmidth declined to comment on what it characterized as “rumors” surrounding a possible deal, after talks around a possible tie-up were reported in Manager Magazine. The Danish company said that any transaction, “if entered into, would be subject to, amongst other, statutory clearances from authorities, including approvals from merger control authorities.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.