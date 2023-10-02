(Bloomberg) -- People in England are being urged to get a flu jab, with officials estimating that 25,200 hospitalizations were prevented by vaccines last winter.

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency released today show that flu vaccines were effective at reducing serious illness, although uptake dropped last year.

The flu jab was particularly effective for children, reducing the risk of hospitalization by two-thirds. Overall, 50,000 people were hospitalized for flu in the last season and 14,000 died.

Despite vaccines reducing hospital stays, more people were still admitted for flu than for Covid in the 2022/23 season.

However, not everyone who is eligible for the jab received it last year, with uptake falling in every target group. The cohort with the lowest uptake was pregnant women, with only 35% receiving the vaccine in 2022/23, compared with 38% in the year before.

The most-protected group were the over-65s, with 80% vaccinated last season, slightly down from 82% the previous year.

“Last winter the vaccine prevented an estimated 25,000 hospitalisations, but this could be even greater if all those eligible for the flu vaccine came forward this year,” said Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA.

