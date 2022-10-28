(Bloomberg) -- US influenza hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been in the last 12 years at this point in the season, according to a government report that bodes poorly for the coming season.

More than 2,300 patients were admitted to US hospitals during the week ending Oct. 22 for the viral infection and at least one child has died of the flu since the current season began, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US Southeast and South-central regions are hotspots for the outbreak, according to data posted Friday on the CDC website.

While flu activity varies from year to year, it generally increases in October, peaks sometime between December and February and can remain high into May. The accelerated start of the virus’ annual march across the US is concerning to doctors who are watching closely as cases of other respiratory illnesses mount. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a pathogen that targets young children, and new Covid-19 variants are also threatening to fill emergency rooms with patients as cold weather drives people indoors and into closer proximity.

The cumulative flu hospitalization rate of 1.5 per 100,000 population is the highest seen at this point in the year since the start of the 2010-2011 season, CDC said. Many flu infections and deaths escape reporting, and CDC estimates more than 880,000 illnesses, 6,900 hospitalizations and 360 deaths have taken place in the US so far this season.

Vaccines distributed in the US target the H3N2 strain, which has been the one most frequently seen so far among those analyzed. While some people may have been waiting to get vaccinated during peak season to optimize protection, experts are urging immunization as soon as possible to avoid harm.

“Influenza is here way early this year,” said John Bradley, medical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. “A lot of people who wait to get their vaccines are being caught off guard.”

(Adds quote from medical expert)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.