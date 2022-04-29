Flu Virus Seen as Likely Cause of 95 Colorado Horse Deaths

(Bloomberg) -- An equine influenza virus has been identified as the likely cause of a deadly outbreak that killed 95 wild horses at a government corral in Canon City, Colorado, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said.

Most of the sick horses were gathered following a wildfire that scorched their habitat, the agency said. The first death occurred April 23.

“This strain of equine influenza (subtype H3N8) is not related to the current outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (subtype H5N1) that is currently impacting wild birds and poultry across the United States,” BLM said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.