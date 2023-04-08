(Bloomberg) -- Flutter Entertainment Plc is close to hiring a US-based businessman as its new chairman, Sky News reported, amid plans for a secondary listing in New York.

The Irish bookmaker is in advanced talks to appoint John Bryant to the role, Sky reported, citing a person close to the process. Bryant sits on the boards of US companies Ball Corp. and Macy’s Inc. and is also a senior independent director at UK-based Compass Group.

If approved, the arrival of Bryant may help smooth Flutter’s path to listing its shares in the US — a move that could ultimately see it chose to abandon its presence on the London Stock Exchange.

Flutter said in February it had started work on preparing a secondary US listing as sports betting soars across the country. Shareholders are due to vote on the plans at the company’s annual general meeting later this month.

A Flutter spokesman declined to comment to Sky News on Saturday.

