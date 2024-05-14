(Bloomberg) -- FanDuel owner Flutter Entertainment Plc said it expects to meet its full-year outlook after bettors came out ahead during the last two weeks of the March Madness college basketball tournament.

Flutter saw a $76 million swing against its US sports book in March as more people placed successful wagers during the tournament, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are focused on continuing to expand our player base, market share, and embedding future profits within our business through disciplined investment” in the US, Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson said in the statement.

The US market has become Flutter’s biggest after sports betting became legal for the first time in several states in recent years, creating a surge in growth. The Dublin-based company is set to move its primary listing to New York from London at the end of the month.

Revenue for the US business will be to $6 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to hit $710 million this year at the mid-point of its outlook, the company said, confirming its previous guidance.

Group revenue in the first quarter rose 16% to $3.4 billion, compared to an average estimate of $3.59 billion among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Shares fell 3.3% to 15,660 pence at 8:28 a.m. in London. The stock has gained 12% this year.

