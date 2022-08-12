(Bloomberg) -- Flutter Entertainment Plc said as many as 200 jobs are at risk after a review of its operations in the UK and Ireland.

Some staff could be moved to more profitable and emerging parts of the business, Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson said on a conference call. Flutter said it expects to conclude the review by the end of September.

Jackson’s comments follow the publication of the London-based company’s earnings for the first half of the year, in which it said its US betting business is performing better than it expected and that it isn’t seeing any “discernible” signs of a slowdown from consumers.

US net revenue for the year will be £2.3 billion to £2.5 billion with an adjusted loss on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of as much as £275 million, Flutter said in a statement on Friday. Analysts in a Bloomberg survey had forecast £1.99 billion in revenue and a net loss of £250.1 million.

Shares of Flutter gained as much as 10.5% to 978 pence in London on Friday, the biggest intraday gain in 12 months.

The US business has become a key growth driver for the company, which had previously warned employees in the UK and Ireland that it will have to cut jobs in the coming months, blaming acquisition integration and a “challenging market environment.” The company started the review following the 2020 acquisition of the Stars Group Inc., an approximately $6 billion deal that included the Paddy Power brand.

“We are particularly pleased with momentum in the US where we extended our leadership in online sports betting with FanDuel claiming a 51% share of the market and number one position in 13 of 15 states, helping contribute to positive earnings,” Jackson said in the statement.

Separately, rival operator 888 Holdings Plc also reported earnings for the first half of the year on Friday, with revenue of £332.1 million missing the average analyst expectation of £428 million. Its shares fell as much as 10.1% in London.

Jefferies analyst James Wheatcroft said in a note to clients that 888’s earnings “showed the drag from tighter self-imposed safer gambling measures” in its home market, “offset by higher growth in Europe.”

Read more: UK Weighs Capping Maximum Stake in Online Casinos at £5

In another note, Wheatcroft said Flutter’s earnings in the period “highlight the strength of its US market position.” Jefferies maintains a “Buy” rating on both companies.

Flutter reported total adjusted Ebitda declined 20% to £476 million in the first half of the year. That compares to an average estimate of £455.5 million, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said this week that his company expects to resolve its arbitration with Flutter in the next few months. The companies have been at odds over Fox’s option to purchase 18.6% of FanDuel, failing to agree on a price.

Flutter said in its statement on Friday that it expects a binding decision by October if the two sides can’t reach a negotiated agreement in the interim.

The companies also co-own Fox Bet in the US and Murdoch has said in the past that he’s unhappy that he doesn’t have control over the business, which has been expanding more slowly than he’d like.

