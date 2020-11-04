(Bloomberg) -- FlyDubai will start scheduled flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv on Nov. 26 in line with strengthening ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel following a diplomatic breakthrough in August.

The carrier will operate two trips a day between Dubai International Airport and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion, according to a statement by the state-owned airline. The price for a return ticket starts at 1,651 dirhams ($450).

“Following the recent bilateral agreement, the start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment,” said FlyDubai Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al-Ghaith.

The opening of air travel between the two countries will give the UAE’s carriers an opportunity to transfer Israeli passengers through their major hubs, connecting to destinations further east and west. While Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways flew a plane to Israel last month, FlyDubai is the first carrier in the UAE to announce scheduled flights.

Airlines based in the Gulf have historically circumnavigated Israeli air space. That’s started to change after the signing of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, and after permission was granted for flights between the two countries to travel over Saudi Arabia.

