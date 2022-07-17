(Bloomberg) -- US flying taxi firm Joby Aviation Inc. has applied for certification in the UK, backing up a previous statement that Britain is a key market.

The startup will apply for foreign validation of its US certification with the UK Civil Aviation Authority, according to a statement Monday. The announcement coincides with the start of the first major airshow since 2019 this week in Farnborough, south of London.

Joby is developing a four-passenger electric vertical take-off and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft with a maximum range of 150 miles and has previously said it sees them connecting cities like Bristol and Cambridge with London, as well as providing links between UK regions.

In targeting the UK, Joby faces a homegrown competitor in Bristol-based Vertical Aerospace, which is also working on a four seater with the same top speed. Vertical has received more than 1,300 orders and said Friday it secured a commitment to pre-delivery payments and delivery slots from American Airlines Group Inc.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.